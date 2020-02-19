Katherine Ann Fangio

Katherine Ann “Kathy” Fangio left this world on Feb. 16, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1954, to Morris Charles “Charlie” and Carol “Jean” Walker, in Spokane, Washington.
Kathy attended school in Rosalia, Washington, where she grew up. She married Fred Duane Fangio on March 20, 1987, in Paris, Texas, where they spent the later years of their marriage and their enjoyment of life together.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, and her mother-in-law, Alta Fangio.
She is survived by her husband; sons, James and Tonya Johnson and Dwight Johnson; her father-in-law, Fred T. Fangio; siblings, Loretta and Duane Schneider, Donna and Dane Clark, Patrick Walker, Lisa Hughes and Tamera and Phil Lovin; her favorite cousin, Neil “Skeet” Deckard; and numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m., at Springlake Baptist Church in Paris, with the Rev. Jerry Ford officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Burial will be made in Meadowbrook Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideons International, P.O. 261, Paris, TX 75461, in memory of Kathy.
