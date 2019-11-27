The holiday season is upon us, and first responders are encouraging people to be mindful and stay safe while enjoying the festivities.
The number one priority? Thaw those turkeys.
“Thaw them out if you’re going to deep fry those,” interim Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said. “In recent years, we’ve seen fires caused by improperly thawed turkeys being placed into vats of boiling oil. That’s never a good situation, ever.”
The National Fire Protection Association discourages the use of turkey fryers altogether. Current fryers “are not suitable for safe use by even a well-informed and careful consumer,” according to its website.
“These turkey fryers use a substantial quantity of cooking oil at high temperatures, and units currently available for home use pose a significant danger that hot oil will be released at some point during the cooking process,” the association wrote. “The use of turkey fryers by consumers can lead to devastating burns, other injuries, and the destruction of property. NFPA urges those who prefer fried turkey to seek out professional establishments, such as grocery stores, specialty food retailers and restaurants for the preparation of the dish, or consider a new type of oil-less turkey fryer.”
The main priority is to remove turkeys from the freezer in advance to prevent steam reactions, which can cause explosions in the fryer, McMonigle said.
“There are videos all over YouTube showing what can go wrong on that,” he said. “Please remember to do that, and enjoy the holidays safely.”
In addition to thawing turkeys, the National Fire Protection Association recommends staying in the kitchen when cooking to keep an eye on the food; keeping children at least three feet away from the stove; stowing knives out of reach; ensuring electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter; checking home smoke alarms; and keeping the floor clear for unimpeded movement.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and the day before Thanksgiving, data shows. In 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,600 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. Unattended cooking was the main cause, and cooking equipment was involved in almost half of all home fires.
In addition to cooking safety, law enforcement agencies recommend taking extra precautions while traveling or out and about on the roadways. The American Red Cross has provided several tips:
Buckle up, slow down, don’t drive impaired.
Be well rested and alert.
Use caution in work zones.
Give full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.
Make frequent stops. During long trips, rotate drivers.
Be respectful of other motorists and follow the rules of the road. Don’t follow another vehicle too closely.
If necessary, use a designated driver.
Don’t overdrive vehicle headlights.
In case of car trouble, pull off the road as far as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.