Get ready to taste some of the best local food Lamar County has to offer. The third annual Food Truck Wars, hosted by the United Way of Lamar County, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Collegiate Drive.
Two-time champion Burgerland will be participating again, as will Gallaghan’s Wicked Kitchen, The Golden Oinker, The Chocolate Kettle, Taco City, Country Belle Pies and more.
The event is part of the United Way’s fall campaign to raise $500,000 to fund its various nonprofit partner agencies throughout the county.
Executive director Jenny Wilson said more than 80% of the goal has been met so far.
