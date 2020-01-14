JAN. 11 to JAN. 14
Paris Police Department
Melody Ssue Whitworth, 43: Hinder apprehension or prosecution of known felon.
Joshua Aaron Whitworth, 38: Burglary of a habitation, repeat offender.
Tina Michelle Ross, 45: Capias profine/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Brooke Sims, 28: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Kevin Cortez Cooper, 28: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Mark LaKeith McAllister, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, tamoper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Brantavius DeShun Nickerson, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Jarrin Elijah Morin, 23: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group.
Sammy George Bray, 39: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Demetria LaShonda, Cooper, 45: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Brandon Lee Harris, 29: Speeding.
Jason Ray Swindell, 39: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Steven George Ray Holmes, 45: Judgment nisi/motion to revoke/theft of property, $50 to $500.
Kahlia LeAnne Maronye, 27: Violation of parole.
Jopshua Phillip Lamb, 43: Expired registration.
Justin David Moody, 52: Motion to adjudicate guilt/credit/debit card abuse.
Matha Ann Tibbs, 48: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second, county court comit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Erika Nichole Perry, 28: Failure to identify fugitive from jsutice.
Sandra J. Isenberg, 49: Driving while intoxicated.
John Alfred Petersen, 76: County court commit/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, county court commit/false report to police office/lawenforcement employee.
Nelson Omar Hernandez, 32: District court commit/possession of a controlled sunbstance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Brittany Michelle Sessum, 24: Bond surrender/posession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
