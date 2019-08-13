TODAY
Detroit City Council: 6:30 p.m., 190 E. Garner, Detroit.
Thursday
Blossom City Council: 5:30 p.m., 1240 W. Front St., Blossom.
Deport City Council: 6 p.m. 205 Main St., Deport.
MONDAY
Paris ISD: 5:30 p.m., Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St., Paris.
Reno Economic Development Committee: 6 p.m., Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn, Reno.
Send listings for The People’s Agenda to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
