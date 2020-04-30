Lamar County Commissioners have extended two disaster declarations until May 31.
The first declaration deals with getting assistance from the federal government for combating the coronavirus.
“I think we are at the tip of the iceberg, and we will see more and more cases with testing being available. We need to be more cautious,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said.
The second declaration deals with helping those affected by the tornadoes that touched down in Lamar County last week. Precinct 4 was the hardest hit area with large debris blocking roads and houses being severely damaged. Precinct 3 also saw significant damage by the storms.
“This government funding would help us get some of the roads cleared,” Commissioner Bass said.
There was discussion on possibly getting another grant to better deal with the damage.
“Looks like the way we need to go is through a Sun Grant for seeking funds,” Commissioner Kevin Anderson said.
