William “Bud” Parrish left us on Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 75.
He was always trying to help people and will be missed by many. He was and always will be loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Parrish and Louise Daniels; his grandchildren, Justin Scott Allen Parrish and Britney Kay Louise Souder.
He is survived by his children, Hazel and husband, Andy Griffith, Casey Jones, Andrea and husband, Floyd Beavers, Billy Price and Starla Price. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; also his closest best-friends, Melinda Ortega and Tessa Fitzgerald; and all of his Wal-Mart family.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Fitzgerald, Tyson Fitzgerald, Mike Bledsaw, Casey Jones, Austin Souder and Billy Price. Honorary pallbearer will be Thomas Murphy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Pathway Church of God, with the Rev. Samuel Evers officiating. Interment will follow at Chicota Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Parrish family at fry-gibbs.com.
