Wanda Jolynn McFadden, age 94, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 29.
She was the daughter of Claude Rainey and Pauline Whitlock Rainey.
Ms. McFadden was a member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ for many years.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Crawford; and her fur baby, Josie, who has kept a watchful eye on her for the last six years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bonnie Turner and Joyce Logan; as well as two brothers, Bloyce Rainey and Claude G. Rainey.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion, with John Cannon officiating. Visitation will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the McFadden family at fry-gibbs.com.
