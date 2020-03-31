Two local women have started a campaign to show appreciation to front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Danielle Dollins, owner of Once Upon A Time, a party entertainment store in Paris, and Whitney Farmer, a dental hygienist, will place signs on businesses that are still operating that read, “Heroes Work Here.”
“I hope when someone drives by and sees the sign they are inspired and grateful for the businesses’ service work,” Dollins said.
The idea was started when Farmer saw Dollins’ company doing “happy birthday” shout-outs on her Facebook page. She and her husband were thinking about how they could help their community during this time.
“I thought that we could do something like that here, but for businesses going above and beyond (the call of duty). So, I reached out to her and we started planning,” Farmer said.
The duo is paying for 10 days of sponsorship for the signs. Each sign will be placed in the yard of a business that is helping those in need during this time of crisis for two days.
“They will be surprised with this announcement and it’s a good pick-me-up,” Farmer said.
The first five stops planned are hospitals and the Paris Police Department. Afterwards, nominations can be made to place the signs on other businesses. Other businesses that have remained open that qualify are restaurants, grocery stores, plumbing companies, electric companies, clinics and pharmacies. About 75 signs have been ordered.
“I’m hoping the more people see small things like this, it will spark them to do more for other people,” Farmer said. “We want to show people that we care.”
The first sign is set to go up by next week, Dollins said. To recommend a business, visit Once Upon a Time Paris on Facebook.
