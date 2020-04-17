A cold front will work its way south through the area today, bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler weather to the region. An isolated storm or two will be possible this afternoon across the southeast, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s in the northwest to the lower 70s across the south.
Shower and storms return this weekend as a fast-moving storm system arrives Saturday and moves across the region through Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and spread across North and Central Texas during the day Saturday, a few strong storms with small hail and frequent lightning will be possible mainly in Central and East Texas. On Sunday showers and storms will begin increasing during the morning hours. The severe weather threat on Sunday is conditional (may not occur at all), but if instability can increase by afternoon afternoon, then a few strong to severe storms may occur east of the I-35 corridor. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main concerns with these stronger storms. A weak cold front arrives Sunday night with drier and cooler conditions.
A thunderstorm or two is possible today as a cold front pushes into the region. There's a 30% chance for showers, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It'll be cloudy today with a high near 63. South winds will be gusty with sustained speeds between 10 and 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight will also be cloudy, but there will be a gradual clearing, and that will help the low fall to around 39 degrees. Chilly winds will come from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday also carries a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The day will see increasing clouds as the high gets to about 68 degrees. By the evening, rain chances rise to about 40%. The overnight sky will be mostly cloudy and the low will get to 59 degrees.
In China, where new reported virus cases have dwindled, life is ruled by a green symbol on a smartphone screen that says a user is symptom-free and can board a subway, check into a hotel or just enter Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the pandemic began in December. The European Union looked into creating a Covid-19 smartphone app that could function across the bloc. Google and Apple plan to add to phones software that would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers. Would you be wiling to let cellphone app track your health to reopen the economy?
