Darrell Glenn Daughtrey, 72, of the Slate Shoals Community, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9th, at Victory Baptist Church with the Rev. Curtis Blake officiating. Darilyn Krempin and Gerald Stephens Jr. will serve as eulogists. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Darrell, the son of Glenn Wilburn Daughtrey and Kathryn Keen Daughtrey, was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Paris.
He graduated from Powderly High School in 1966. Starting at an early age, Darrell worked as a farmer and rancher alongside his father where he received wonderful training that would benefit him through the following years until 2011. For the past 13 years he has been the grounds manager at the Grant Choctaw Casino.
Darrell was a volunteer with the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, had been a board member of Production Credit Association, served as the YWCA Girls Softball coach and served as a sports official with the Texas Association of Sports.
Darrell had served as the president of the board for Red Hill Cemetery and worked for Long Cemetery for many years. He was faithful to be of help to any family who needed to buy property or mark a grave.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Kathryn Daughtrey; a brother, George Thomas Daughtrey; a son, Johnie Benny “J.B.” Davis; a granddaughter, Blaire Elizabeth Richie; and a brother-in-law, Eddie Winters.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Bizzell Daughtrey; children, Darilyn Krempin and husband, Zane, of Celina, Amy Ladd and husband, Darrin, of Powderly; and the mother of Darilyn and Amy, Sheila Daughtrey of Powderly. Others include Krystal Miller and husband, Richard, of Frankston, Raven Fields and husband, Deon, of Frankston and Haley Richie and husband, Brian, of Reno; a sister, Sue Winters of Paris; grandchildren, Justin Daughtrey, Zaden Krempin, Dallas Ladd, Zander Krempin, Kaymon Davis, Patrick Krempin, Jensen Pasquill, Easton Pasquill, Whitney Jordan, Allona Butler, Brooke Krempin, Brooklyn Miller, Alyssa Fields and Renleigh Richie; several great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Gerald Stephens Jr., Zane Krempin, Darrin Ladd, Richard Miller, Deon Fields and Brian Richie. Honorary bearers will be Sonny Daughtrey, Freddie Daughtrey, Brad King, Danny Shepard, David Daughtrey, Chad Ward, Greg Rook and Chuck Shepard.
Darrell loved life and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
