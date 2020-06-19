Robert Danny Hooten, 78, of Paris, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by his family.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the New Klondike Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Cannon officiating. The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Danny Hooten was born on May 23, 1942 to R.K. and Oleta Hooten in Klondike, Texas.
Mr. Hooten married Ellen Marie Layer on April 25, 1963. They were married for 36 years before her death on April 7, 2000. He married Mary Ann Loper on Dec. 22, 2000.
Mr. Hooten proudly served his country first as a U.S. Marine and later spent time in the U.S. Army Reserve. He spent his later years helping the people of the community of Paris by serving as a trustee for the Paris Independent School District and as an officer in the local Disabled American Veterans. He was an active member at the First Baptist Church of Paris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Georgia May Ferrell; two brothers, James Robert and Billy Wayne and his wife, Ellen.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two sons, Clayton and his wife, Denise, of Waco and James and his wife, Amy, of Paris; four grandchildren, Jordan and his wife, Ashten, Josh and his wife, Grace, Tabitha and Taylor; plus one great-grandchild, Piper. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to thank all of the great physicians and nurses who have looked over Mr. Hooten the last few years, especially to Dr. Wilcox, Dr. Greenwell and Dr. Charriot. The family expresses great appreciation for Summit Hospice and their nurses, Kara and Heather. Special thanks to “Grandpa” Ron Blackburn for all his help during his final days.
Online condolences may be made to the Hooten family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
