The halls of Paris Junior College bustled with activity Monday as the new semester began for students and professors alike.
“I’m excited to start classes,” first-year student Julique Franklin said. “I’m just looking forward to working hard and making good grades.”
Emily Futral, another student beginning her academic career at Paris Junior College this semester, said she’s most looking forward to the history class she’s taking.
“Learning about the past, how we got to where we are today, I’ve always really enjoyed that,” she said.
Futral’s goal is to major in kinesiology, and she hopes to become a physical therapist. When not in class, she will spend time working in the admissions office as part of her work-study program.
“I’m going to be in here pretty much every day,” Futral said. “Right now I’m just watching to see what everyone is doing, since it’s still my first day, but I think it’s going to be a lot of answering the phone, helping people pull transcripts and things like that.”
Professors were excited to return to the classroom, including math professor Mallie Hood, who is teaching college algebra, math for teachers and contemporary math this semester.
“My philosophy is that everyone can learn math,” Hood said. “I try to make math accessible to everyone by making myself accessible to everyone.
“Then as I teach the students and we get a bit more into the semester, I can see which ones are getting it and which need extra help. I’ll put kids in groups and can focus on the ones who might be lacking a little.”
Some of Hood’s classes are small and intimate, while others are quite large, which the biggest class consisting of roughly 60 students, she said.
“It’s not any harder to personalize for the students in bigger classes, it just takes more time,” she said.
College President Pam Anglin said she’s excited to see new programs introduced this semester, including the cybersecurity certification, which is part of the computer science program.
“The class is training people to work for companies to make sure their technology is secure and they have firewalls that can’t be hacked into and protect their data,” Anglin said.
Registration will last until Thursday, public relations director Margaret Ruff said. Students who still need to register for classes can call the school admissions office at 903-782-0245.
“For me, I’m looking forward to seeing all of our returning students, and getting to meet all of our new ones,” Anglin said. “I think it’s going to be a great semester and I can’t wait.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.