Nancy Jane Puckett, age 64, of Bogata, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Nancy was born on Feb. 3, 1955, in Clarksville, to Joe and Alice Mauldin Martin.
Nancy enjoyed the outdoors, camping with her family. She enjoyed gardening and canning foods with her husband. But, most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents; and father-in-law, Gaston Puckett.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, of Bogata, with the Rev. Jeff Duvall officiating. Burial will follow in Cuthand Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Puckett, of Bogata; her two daughters, Amy Watson and husband, Brad, of Taylor Town and Nicole Johnson and husband, Ashley, of Bogata; her mother-in-law, Roberta Puckett; four sisters, Mary Jo Whatley and husband, Dale Rhodes, of Clarksville, Sue Ann Bennett and husband, Ronnie, of Longview, Ellen Harville and husband, Larry, of Bogata and Lessa Mankins and husband, Neil, of Detroit; three brothers, Dewayne Martin and wife, Stacy Glass, of Cuthand, Dennis Martin and wife, Janice, of Bogata and James Martin and wife, Misty, of Mt. Vernon; 10 grandchildren, Brett, Bradlee, Tanner, Hunter, Kenley, Johnathan, Ashlin, Gavin, Emma and Kenleigh; six great-grandchildren, Harlee, Kadence, Camdyn, Callaway, Baylon and Brix; and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences may be made to the Puckett family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
