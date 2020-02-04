Good morning, Red River Valley!
As an Arctic cold front barrels toward the region, we're going to see an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms, along with falling temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
There's a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms as winds from the northwest pick up speed heading into the afternoon hours. Gusts could come as high as 25 mph. Expect a cloudy day with a high of about 62, falling to around 57 by 5 p.m., meteorologist Lamont Bain said in forecast discussion.
A 40% chance for rain continues into tonight even as the cloud cover breaks up a bit. Chilly north winds with sustained speeds of about 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph will help drop the low to about 33 degrees. Wind chill will, of course, make it feel like temperatures have dropped well below freezing.
Overnight precipitation will at first fall as light rain, but "as the depth of the colder air deepens, a transition to freezing rain and sleet will take place west of Highway 281 corridor" into Wednesday morning. For the Red River Valley, the chance of precipitation Wednesday rises to 90%. Rain showers, snow and sleet are possible between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., Bain warns. The high will struggle to top 35 degrees as north northwest winds gust though at about 20 mph.
Wednesday night is shaping up to be downright frigid as rain showers possibly turn to snow after 7 p.m. before gradually coming to an end. The mostly cloudy night's low will be around 27, but again, wind chills from the northwest winds will make it feel much colder.
And just like that, we'll clear back up Thursday for a mostly sunny day with a high near 43. That'll cue up a rather warm (by comparison) Friday as the temperature rebounds into the mid- to high 50s.
Brace for a wintry impact, but don't forget to make today your best Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.