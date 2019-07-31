The push in recent years by the state’s largest cities to require private businesses to offer employees paid sick leave has hit another speed bump. Dallas now finds itself the target of a federal lawsuit filed by conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation on behalf of two businesses to block the city’s version of a similar Austin ordinance declared unconstitutional by an appeals court in 2018.
The rule requires one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours an employee works. Workers would be able to accrue up to 64 hours of paid sick leave each year, according to The Texas Tribune.
The implementation of a similar ordinance in San Antonio was postponed last week so the city could refine it.
No matter how much they refine such ordinances, expectations should be that Texas courts will continue to find them unconstitutional. As the Fair Labor Standards Act states about vacation, sick leave and holiday pay, “These benefits are matters of agreement between an employer and an employee (or the employee’s representative).”
The push for paid time off is at least a century old, and attempts by government officials to create an enforceable framework have failed. Simply put, no federal, state or local government in this country has the authority to tell a business it will pay its employees for time not spent working.
Forbes reported that 52% of U.S. employees in 2018 did not use all of their vacation days (that’s 212 million unused days, or $62.2 billion in lost benefits). Employees have a personal responsibility to themselves to take advantage of these benefits.
American workers must remember the nation is no longer in recession. We are still in the longest economic expansion in U.S. history — it’s a job seeker’s market. Offering paid time off benefits remains far cheaper for businesses than employee turnover or shortages. Take advantage of workplace benefits, and if the workplace doesn’t offer them, don’t be afraid to move on.
It’s overreach by local governments seeking to set rules that don’t affect workplace safety or acceptable conditions. And it’s unwelcome here.
Klark Byrd
