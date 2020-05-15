Lamar National Bank CEO and President Greg Wilson announced today that plans to reopen the bank lobbies at all locations are currently being discussed.
“While we are anxious to see our customers face-to-face, the safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority. The earliest date we are considering right now is June 1,“ Wilson said.
“For 10 weeks now, we have been able to meet the needs of our bank customers without lobby access, by utilizing the drive-thru, telephone, online and mobile banking. When we do open, expect things to look a little different. Initially, lobby access will have limited capacity and social distancing markers will appear on the floor.”
To promote safety and business continuity, the majority of the Lamar National Bank employees have been working remotely. For those employees who are working in the bank, their temperature is checked daily. In the event that someone working in the bank tests positive for Covid-19, it is likely that contact tracing protocols would require all employees to quarantine for 14 days.
“By having the majority of staff working remotely, we can bring in replacements and continue to operate continuously,” Wilson said.
Although there have not been any customers complaining about the closed lobbies, Lamar National Bank sent out a survey on how to best serve them and to determine what they need at this time.
Lamar National Bank is headquartered in Paris and has branches in Reno, Celina and Northlake as well as an office in Fort Worth. For information, call 903-785-0701.
