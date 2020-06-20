Paris Community Theatre will stage a “garage sale” Friday and Saturday to raise funds to help keep the amateur theater troupe going during the corona virus lockdown.
The sale, to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day, will be at the Brown Center for the Arts, 115 Clarksville St., PCT’s business office and storage facility.
“There will be costumes, props and furniture, and everything in between,” PCT President Sarah Kaminar said. “It is a complete theater clean-out.
“Our shows these past decades have covered a range of time periods and genres,” Kaminar continued. “Whatever your taste, people will enjoy going through our theatre treasure trove. All of the proceeds will help with operating costs while we are unable to put on shows at the Plaza during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.