Police said Humberto Ortiz Balderas, 59, of Paris, was taken into custody at his home on two felony warrants, one charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child and the other charging him with sexual assault of a child.
Balderas was taken to the county jail, police said, but online records did not list him among the inmates.
No further details regarding the alleged crime were made available.
Police: Paris man charged with Mahaffey Lane burglary
Paris police say Jadrian Shay Sanders, 21, of Paris, is in Lamar County Jail, where he’s charged with theft and burglary in connection to several recent cases.
Police said Sanders was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 31st Street SE on a traffic violation warrant. At the police department, officers said, Sanders spoke with detectives about a July 9 home burglary in the 3100 block of Mahaffey Lane.
Detectives said Sanders told them he entered the garage there and he had taken several firearms. They said Sanders also informed them that he entered two vehicles on the property and stole items as well. Officers said they recovered all of the stolen firearms and items after obtaining a search warrant.
Sanders is charged with burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm, police said. He was taken to the county jail, but was not listed among the inmates in online records this morning.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested 6 people Wednesday.
