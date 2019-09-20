Good morning, Red River Valley!
So, about that rain Thursday that didn't happen... Virtually all of what was left of Imelda stayed to our south and east, though the region did enjoy a break from the unseasonably warm September temps lately thanks to extensive cloud cover.
Rain chances are forecast to have picked up overnight to 50%, climbing again to 70% for throughout the day today. Red River County's chances are even higher at 80% and Choctaw County maxes out at 90%. Storms will be scattered, meteorologists warn, and while some areas may see no rain at all, others might experience periods of heavy downpour. Best to bring an umbrella if you're headed out today, just to be on the safe side.
Today will be cloudy with a high of 83 and winds from the south southeast at around 15 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph. Rain chances taper off this evening, down to 20% for the overnight, with a low of 71.
Storms should clear tonight, leaving us with a partly cloudy, 86-degree Saturday.
Hey, it's Friday! Enjoy!
