Fields of Faith, a student lead program offering young people the opportunity to pray, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ, will hold a childhood cancer fundraiser event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chisum ISD football field, 3250 S. Church St.
The event will feature games and giveaways, worship and youth speakers, including David Kines and a survivor of childhood cancer to be announced.
From 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., organizers will also offer 2 slices of Lazy T Pizza and a drink for $5 to support childhood cancer research. Large groups that plan to attend and eat are asked to call 903-517-1559. Everyone is invited.
