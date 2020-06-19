George M. Waterman, 75, passed from this life on June 17, 2020.
A memorial gathering will be held in the Open Air Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
George grew up in Paris and is remembered as being a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a true Christian who deeply cared for the well-being of others.
He was a member of Oak Park Methodist Church and a graduate of Paris High School. After graduating, he joined the Army during the Vietnam Era. He then worked and retired from Superior Switchboard.
His parents were George E. Waterman and Clara Bell Waterman, both from Paris. George was the youngest of four children, Mayenell Waterman Mason, Dr. William E. Waterman and Jane Elizabeth Waterman. He remained close to his family throughout his life.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. William E. Waterman, of Massachusetts; and five nephews and nieces from Texas.
George was filled with good conversation and would always stop to say kind words to people he met. Having a happy and caring spirit, he kept in touch with many people. He always knew where his friends and family were living and how they were doing. He was truly concerned if someone was ill or not doing well. He was interested in his community and church activities and he loved to participate in special occasions. His heartfelt laugh can still be heard. He will be truly missed by so many that knew and loved him.
