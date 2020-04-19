Paris Community Theatre: Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals for “Cabaret,” postponed indefinitely. Production of “Cabaret” postponed to a later date. No cancellations are planned at this time.
PJC Drama Department: Pyro PlayFest auditions and performances have been postponed indefinitely.
Valley of the Caddo Museum: Closed to the public until further notice. All meetings and events, including those of the Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society, at the museum are cancelled/postponed.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Regularly scheduled club meetings cancelled through April 30.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site: All events cancelled through April 30. Site remains open.
United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: Closed. Will reopen if possible before the end of tax season.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels: Closed to the public, Clients will still receive meals.
PrimeTime: Center closed, no classes to be held until further notice.
Paris Public Library: Closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be available to answer phone calls and emails. Items may still be returned through either of the outside book drops. For curbside services, call 903-785-8531 or e-mail pmcanally@paristexas.gov.
Texas State Parks/TPWD Facilities: Closed to the public, including Bonham State Park and Cooper Lake State Park.
Red River County Public Library, Clarksville: Closed to the public; drive-up and carry-out services still available.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley: Services suspended indefinitely.
Pat Mayse Lake: Closed for camping. All fishing tournaments events cancelled or postponed.
6th Annual Walk of Hope: 11:30 a.m. April 22, in the Downtown Paris Plaza, cancelled.
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m., April 25, Roan Oak Masonic Lodge, Garretts Bluff, cancelled until further notice.
ASA Archery Tournament: Scheduled for April, at Love Civic Center and its grounds, cancelled.
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., April 21 and May 19, cancelled.
North Lamar High School Prom: Postponed to a later date.
Lamar County Junior Livestock Show: Scheduled for April 15 to 18, rescheduled to May 6 to 8.
Paris Junior College: All locations to be closed through the end of the spring semester. Classes will continue on-line.
Red River Valley Quilt Guild: Scheduled for May 7 and 8, cancelled until next year.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., April 25, cancelled.
English Cemetery Society: Annual meeting, set for May 2, postponed. Postcards will be mailed when future date is decided.
Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry: Kids Marathon finale set for May, cancelled.
Texas Scholars Event: Set for April 29, cancelled. Rescheduling dependent on whether schools return to campuses in May.
City of Reno Spring Cleanup: Set for April 18 and 19, to be rescheduled for sometime in July.
