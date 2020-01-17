Delay may be the only tactic landowners and corporations have in fighting the construction of the Martin Nichols Reservoir, which, if built, will sprawl out over more than 70,000 acres primarily in Red River County. Thousands more acres will be needed to mitigate the loss of natural habitat along the banks of the heavily forested Sulphur River.
A growing Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, expected to double in population by 2050, will need water; and inherently, the most power lies with the most people. But Northeast Texas landowners, whose ancestors have lived and prospered along the banks of this Northeast Texas river for at least 200 years will fight with all that’s in them to protect a way of life.
That fact was evident earlier this week when more than 150 people showed up in Sulphur Springs to protest the building of what will be the second largest surface-area lake lying solely within the state of Texas, second only to Sam Rayburn Reservoir north of Beaumont in Deep East Texas. However it’s depth and ability to supply Dallas with future needs is questionable, one argument among many the opposition uses.
Roughly 20 people spoke in opposition to the lake during a sub-committee meeting Tuesday of Region D (Northeast Texas) and Region C (Dallas-Fort Worth) planning groups in Sulphur Springs. The groups are charged with working out an agreement to avoid a prohibited regional conflict in the state’s long-term water plan.
Region C wants to include Marvin Nichols in its 2021 regional plan as a possible water source in the next 30 years while Region D wants it postponed at least 50 more years, if it is built at all.
Several landowners from Red River County spoke, including Robert Holt, who compared the taking of water from Northeast Texas to the taking of land from Native Americans..
“We feel like we’re being treated sort of like the Indians,” Holt said.
Eddie Belcher of Cuthand also spoke. He said the seventh generation of his family now lives on about 700 acres of land with prime, virgin hardwood timber.
“This lake is not needed at all,” Belcher said before questioning Region C representatives about conservation efforts.
“How many gallons of water did y’all pipe in the Cotton Bowl to have an ice skating rink?
And where did this water go?”
Gary Cheatwood brought up the need for massive mitigation acreage.
“It will be the second largest reservoir to be built inside the boundary of Texas, and will have more negative impact on people and on the environment than any other lake,” Cheatwood said. “The water board has never built one with this much mitigation.”
Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Jessee Stanley said his district “will die a slow death” if the lake is built because of the loss of students and the loss of property tax revenue.
“I understand there are other sources of water for Region C,” Jessee said. “We don’t have any other option. If this happens, our options are gone. You say you cannot live without Marvin Nichols but I think you can. I am telling you we cannot live with Marvin Nichols.”
Representatives from paper mills in Bowie and Cass counties expressed concern.
Jeff Hargraves, vice president of operations for Graphic Packaging International in Queen City outside Texarkana asked the subcommittees to consider the impact downstream from Marvin Nichols because his company needs large amounts of water to survive.
David Cothren, also of Graphic Packaging, reminded the group there is no electronic substitute for the products the company makes, a superior grade of coated paper used in Starbucks cups, Kentucky Fried Chicken buckets and containers for McDonald’s french fries.
“We don’t want a paper mill closure and a community devastated from an action we believe to be preventable,” Cothren said about the 600 employees and more than 100 contractors he represents.
Landowner Lindy Guest of Red River County talked about the reason people are in a fight for survival.
“We are fighting for what we think belongs to us,” Guest said. “There is no doubt in my mind if 10 years ago ... if we had not started the fight permits would already be granted and wheels would already be in motion to build this lake. I don’t know that we can ever stop it; but we might slow it down. We have no other options; we’ve got to fight.”
So, the fight continues ...
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Friday.
