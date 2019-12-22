A funny thing happens when you’re bleeding to death. Major worries fade away, and the world’s frantic pace seemingly slows. Anxieties melt away under a blanket of eerie calm as a weariness overtakes you.
This soothing embrace likely saved my life 19 and a half years ago as my best friend sped toward our local hospital, a medical facility that had rightly earned its moniker as “The Band-Aid Station.” Misdiagnosis by the facility’s ER doctors wasn’t uncommon, leading to a running joke that if you showed up with appendicitis, they’d send you home with a nasal spray.
But there was no misdiagnosing me June 18, 2000. As we took those southwestern Pennsylvania turns faster than the posted speed limit, blood was pouring from five bullet holes.
A few minutes before, I was driving the Ford Escort along the newly built expressway outside Meyersdale. My best friend, Arttie, was in the passenger seat, and our friend, Andy, who was home from the military on break, was in the back seat. Unbeknownst to me, Andy had showed Arttie his firearm, a .22-caliber handgun, before they came to pick me up. Arttie had stashed it under the passenger seat before I got in the car.
We spent the night riding around town — there wasn’t much more to do in the mountainous, rural area where we lived. As the sun came up, I decided to head home to spend my first Father’s Day with my son, Sammy. That’s when Arttie decided to pull Andy’s gun from under the seat to unload it. I looked over as he pulled the clip from the gun’s handle, and I asked him to point the gun away from my direction. “Don’t worry,” he said. “The safety’s on.”
Except it wasn’t.
Getting shot at point blank range is nothing like you see in the movies. There’s no flailing of arms, no grimaces of pain. In fact, I felt nothing at all. Believing Arttie had completely missed me, I searched my car door for a bullethole. But the door was fine. However, my right hand on the gear shifter started to cramp, and I felt my arm bend at the elbow as my muscles contracted.
When I looked down, I saw blood pouring from both sides of my arm like milk from a plastic jug used for target practice. I floored it for the hospital, not knowing how much time I had left. Arttie took a couple of minutes to recover from shock, and when he did, he suggested we switch places. As I sat in the passenger seat, I pressed my injured arm into the side of my chest and pushed down with the other hand. I had no idea I had also been bleeding from three holes in my chest, a fact I would find out only after hospital staff helped me remove my shirt.
Despite applying pressure, I was quickly losing blood. Arttie rubbed my leg while begging me to stay alive. At some point, I stopped being afraid. I was cold, tired. My heartbeat slowed. I was bleeding to death at 19 and a half years old, and yet I was at peace — until Arttie came to a screeching halt at the ER doors.
Adrenaline kicked in. I leapt from the car, ran inside and told nurses I needed help. I was stripped and bandaged for the ambulance ride to the trauma center in Johnstown, where I spent a few days recovering and thinking about what I wanted to do with this second chance.
Very soon I will have lived exactly as long since being shot as I did before. I thought about this unique anniversary while walking recently, and I thanked God for the extra time. It’s a gift I hope I’ve put to good use and one I think about every Christmas as I spend time with my wife and children.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas. I pray your holiday will be filled with love, laughter and good will, and that the coming year will be full of contentment and joy.
Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com. His column is published on Sunday.
