Paris police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 3500 block of Clarksville Street at 2:25 p.m. Saturday. The driver, 27-year-old Christopher Thompson, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding parole warrant out of Arkansas. He was placed in the Lamar County Jail, .
Police: Paris man charged with AR-15 theft
Courtney Tremayne Franklin, 36, of Paris, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Kaufman Street. Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of Bonham Street, and it was reported that Franklin had stolen an AR-15 rifle from the complainant.
Franklin was seen running from the scene and was located and arrested, police said. He was found to be a convicted felon and charged with theft of a firearm. He was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The incident is under investigation.
Police charge man with evidence tampering
At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to a criminal trespass in the 600 block of East Price Street. It was reported that Delbert Seelye was knocking on the complainant’s door and they wanted Seelye trespassed from the property. Officers found Seelye and Seelye attempted to hide a devise that is used to smoke illegal drugs, police said. Seelye was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Powderly man arrested on warrants, charged with meth possession
Jonathan Michael Carico, 26, of Powderly, was stopped in the 1000 block of E Houston St for a traffic violation at 4:53 P.M. on June 13, 2020. Carico was found to have several warrants. While inventorying the vehicle, officers found suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Carico was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating shooting of car
Paris police responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1400 block of 6th Street SE at 12:40 p.m. Friday. The complainant said they heard a loud noise during the previous night and found nothing suspicious when he investigated. When he attempted to leave the residence in his vehicle Friday, he found that someone had shot his vehicle twice and one of the bullets had entered the engine causing significant damage.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating attempted aggravated robbery of truck driver
At 1:03 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an aggravated robbery in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue.
A truck driver making a delivery there reported that a woman with whom he had been texting and had invited to ride with him on his route attempted to rob him at gunpoint. He told police that she waited until after his delivery was complete, then brandished a pistol and demanded money.
The driver took the pistol and the woman fled, police were told. She was seen getting into a car with another person.
Police are investigating.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 244 calls for service and arrested 11 persons over the weekend.
