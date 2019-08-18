Jason Tritt Atteberry, 26, of Paris, passed away August 14, 2019, in Paris.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Georgia Cemetery with the Rev. J.M. Beshirs officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Gonzalez, Alberto Beltran, Jose Gonzalez, David Atteberry, Anselmo Carreno, Eric Clark, Joseph Maye and Shantel Workman.
Jason was born on Feb. 10, 1993, in Sulphur Springs, a son of Christopher Wade Atteberry and Lisa Ann McVea. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include mother, Lisa Ann McVea; father, Christopher Wade Atteberry; siblings, Michael Atteberry, Alberto Beltran, Ashley Atteberry, Krista Gonzalez and Constance Berry; nieces and nephews, Jose, Nodica, Javier, Cristian, Layton, David, Adin and Noah; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Sue Ann Clark, Iris Sue Atteberry and Frank Atteberry; uncle, Marty Lee Clark; and aunt, Michelle Atteberry.
Services are under the direction of the Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
