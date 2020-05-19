Texas Department of Transportation officials advise motorists to watch for a traffic shift soon on Highway 82 in Red River County, between FM 44 and FM 1699.
Weather permitting, the traffic shift will occur this week.
West-bound traffic on Highway 82 east of Clarksville will be shifted south so the contractor can begin widening the existing pavement to add passing lanes. Two, 12-foot wide lanes will carry traffic west and east, but only east-bound traffic will have an outside shoulder on the roadway, officials said.
Motorists who travel regularly in this area should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
