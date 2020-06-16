JUNE 13 to JUNE 16
Paris Police Department
Christopher Don Thompson, 27: Fugitive from justice/violation of parole.
Delbert LeRoy Seelye Jr., 52: Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Ian Hunter Ontiberoz, 27: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, failure to appear/failure to identify, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Matthew Ryan Wirges, 22: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, burglary of a habitation.
Zachary Michael Gandy, 34: False drug test/falsification device.
Courtney Tremayne Franklin, 36: theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Asteria Zanique Price, 20: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Lollar Sims, 38: Driving while intoxicated.
Jordan Jamal Smith, 22: District court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, district court commit/possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Jennifer Renee Dollar, 49: Bench warrant/Cause No. 26809.
Tyler Lee Trammel, 23: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
