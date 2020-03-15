Paris Economic Development Corp. is to meet behind closed doors Tuesday with City Attorney Stephanie Harris to discuss possible litigation or other matters involving an executive director, according to a meeting agenda.
Also behind closed doors, directors are to discuss financial offers involving Project Rainwater Falls and J. Skinner Bakery when the economic engine meets at 5:15 p.m. in Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St..
In its public session, directors are to discuss either new construction, the purchase of an existing building or a remodel of its existing location in the historical Sante Fe Depot, 1125 Bonham St., to present in its 2020-21 budget for Paris City Council approval.
Project updates are expected on J. Skinner, Lionshead Specialty Wheel and the American SpiralWeld Pipe Company land transfer and environmental permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.