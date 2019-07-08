Virgil “Chief” Going, 94, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Evergreen Chapel, with Anthony Going serving as eulogist. The family will receive friends at Evergreen Chapel from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mr. Going, the son of Abner and Caroline Hudson Going, was born on Nov. 12, 1924, in Smithville, Oklahoma.
He grew up in the Choctaw Nation. In 1943, he joined the U. S. Navy, following his tour of duty with the Navy he entered the U. S. Marines and following that he reenlisted with the Navy.
Chief was an industrial painter during his career which spanned many years.
He was a member of the Eagle’s Lodge and the V.F.W.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Neva Going; a son, Aaron Going; and all his siblings.
Survivors include two children, Vanessa Herron and husband, Mike, of Paris and Anthony Going and wife, Lydia, of Pittsburg; a granddaughter, Ashley Herron; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
