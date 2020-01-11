UPDATE, 11 a.m.: At around 10:30 a.m., the snow made its way to Paris. It didn't last long, but the flakes were big and kids quick on the draw were able to make a few snowballs to toss.
See shared videos and photos on our Facebook post by clicking here.
______
Good morning, Red River Valley!
It might be chilly, but it's definitely a good morning after most of our region lucked out with a cap that beat forecast model predictions. That, coupled with the cold front's slow march, pushed the greatest tornado threats to our west. We didn't totally dodge it — portions of Delta, Lamar, Red River and Choctaw counties all had tornado warnings at some point.
But now the big bad line of storms has passed, and left in its wake is cold Arctic air. And you can bet that's going to make it chilly for a spell.
Today's 30% of chance of showers also means a slight chance at seeing snow flurries, provided the precipitation falls before we warm up to around 36 by 9 a.m. By around noon, we should see some clearing in the sky as winds come from the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That could shave a few more degrees off the "feels like" temperature for wind chill.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 27. West northwest winds will calm overnight and become east southeast after midnight.
If you're tired of the roller coaster ride, you're in luck. We get a bit of a break before next week's expected storm systems with a sunny, 55-degree Sunday. The winds are forecast to pick up again, staying between 5 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.
Sunday night won't be near as cold, but cold nonetheless at 38 degrees. Those few extra degrees will be brought to us by a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
The work week also will start off mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
So bundle up today and stay warm, then enjoy the sunshine the next couple of days. Have a great Saturday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.