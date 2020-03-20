Wenoka Snell Gaines, 57, of San Angelo, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home.
Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wenoka, the daughter of Robert and Myrl McCarver Frazier, was born on Sept. 3, 1962, in Seminole, Texas.
Her parents; and a son, Jeffery Gaines, preceded her in death.
Survivors include two children, Chandra Bondzie and husband, Dominic, and Jared Gaines; a grandson, Winston Bondzie; siblings, Terry Frazier and wife, Natalie, Lahaunda Madrid and husband, Alex, Gerald Whitworth and wife, Pam, Robert Frazier and wife, Melissa and Tim Taylor and wife, Okea; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
