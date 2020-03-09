Lamar Electric Cooperative has announced the winners of this year’s Government-In-Action Youth Tour are Emily Newman and Emerson Penny.
The students submitted an essay on the topic, “What would life be like without electricity?” Many essays were submitted and only two were selected for this all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C.
Newman is the daughter of co-op members William and April Newman of the View Point community and is a senior at Prairiland High School. Penny is the daughter of co-op members John Paul and Andrea Penny of the Blossom area and is a sophomore at Prairiland High School.
These two students and more than 150 students from other cooperatives in Texas will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to tour the nation’s capital and many historic sites in and around Washington D.C. The trip will take place June 17-26.
According to Lamar Electric Communications Director, Kristen Bollman, the tour will originate in Austin.
“From there, the group will fly to Washington D.C. where they will meet with approximately 1,200 other students from across the nation,” she said. Once in Washington, the tour participants will get to see and tour many historic places such as Mount Vernon and the U.S. Capitol, where they will visit with their Texas Congressman and tour the House and Senate chambers. These students will also get to visit the White House.
Also included on the tour will be places like the Supreme Court and Library of Congress, Washington National Cathedral, George Washington’s home at Mount Vernon, Smithsonian Institution and Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington Monument, Arlington Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Jefferson Memorial, Korean Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Memorial.
“Lamar Electric Cooperative sponsors students on this trip each year,” Bollman said. “These students must live in a home served by Lamar Electric or attend a school served by Lamar Electric.” Lamar Electric is a not for profit cooperative providing electric service to members in Lamar, Red River, Delta, and Fannin counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.