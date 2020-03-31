Paris Police arrested Tara Dawn George, 22, of Paris, in the 700 block of E Price St at 4:28 P.M. on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence.
George was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Information about her detainment was not available online this morning.
Paris woman arrested on Hopkins County warrant
Paris police responded to a possible home burglary in progress in the 2300 block of Simpson Street at 4:39 p.m. Monday. Officers found two people inside the residence. Deni Cheryl Speaks, 56, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Hopkins County charging her with possession of a penalty group 1 controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Speaks was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. Online records this morning did not list her among the inmates.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
