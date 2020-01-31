Nazarene church slates week’s events
Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene, Highways 82 and 196 in Blossom, will serve coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m. and the Morning Celebration is set for 10:30 a.m.
There will be no Sunday Evening Encounter this week,
The Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m., in the fellowship hall, is about “Women of the Bible: Hagar.”
For information, contact the pastor Dr. Michael R. Gentry at 254-433-9358.
