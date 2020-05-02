Central Presbyterian Day School is introducing a new program, Music Maker, for children 6 months to 2 years old.
The Mom and Me Class is a time for song and dance, and it will meet once a week from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, the school announced.
“Music class can help your baby and toddlers language and brain development along with other milestones like socialization experiences, a school announcement states. “Singing and dancing with your baby is a beautiful way to bond!”
The class is $40 per month and there is a $10 non-refundable registration fee. To register for the 2020-21 school year, call 903-784-0829 or email centraldayschool1959@gmail.com. Space is limited.
