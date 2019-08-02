BONHAM – John E. Hunt Sr., administrative assistant to Richard E. Glaser, Fannin County district attorney, received the Texas Sheriff’s Association Peacemaker Award on Tuesday, July 30, for a lifetime of public service and “extraordinary dedication to the public good and community which they have served and whose approach to law enforcement has been not only to maintain order, but bring justice."
Mr. Hunt’s nomination was made by former U.S. Marshal John Moore.
"Mr. Hunt's character, professionalism, honesty and lifelong commitment of service to others makes him a most viable and deserving candidate for this prestigious award," Moore said in his nomination letter. "His overview of his life’s work, both past and present, as a law enforcement officer, soldier, public servant, Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great American and devoted Texan will fully illustrate why Mr. Hunt would do justice to the recognition of this high honor."
Hunt enlisted in the Unites States Army shortly after high school and served for over 30 years, according to the letter. He worked a career in Texas law enforcement that spanned 34 years and joined Fannin County District Attorney's office in 2018. He supervised grand jury activities, advised and assisted on case preparation and earned TECOLE certificates for master peace officer, advanced instructor, mental health peace officer, special investigator and hostage negotiator. Hunt also worked as a commission officer in the Texas State Guard and volunteered in his community.
