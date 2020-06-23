Good morning, Red River Valley!
Expect a sky full of clouds today to accompany our 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high is expected to be around 81 degrees as a southwest wind gradually becomes a north northeast wind in the afternoon. Storms may be scattered, but are expected to produce heavy rain in some areas.
Rain chances remain at about 30% before 8 p.m., and then we'll start to see a gradual clearing for a partly cloudy night. The low will be around 67.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 86, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low around 68.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
