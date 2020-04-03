In an effort to slow the spread of covid-19, Walmart has announced it will on Saturday begin limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at once to no more than five for each 1,000 square feet.
"To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning," a corporate news release states.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.
"While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," the release states. "We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines."
The announcement comes as Paris Mayor Steve Clifford called on Paris stores to do the same while residents are strongly encouraged to wear non medical grade facial coverings.
