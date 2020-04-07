Paris police are investigating after a complainant on Monday reported that a man in an SUV shot at their vehicle while both were driving on Loop 286.
Police said they were called to the 3100 block of NW Loop 286 at 7:40 p.m., where a complainant said they were traveling west when a small black SUV entered the loop from the North Main Street entrance ramp. The SUV was driving erratically, police were told, including weaving in and out of traffic.
Just before the FM 79 exit, a man in the SUV pulled a handgun and began shooting at the complainant, police were told. The complainant’s vehicle was struck several times, police said. The suspect vehicle continued west on the loop and left the scene.
Police said the complainant was not injured.
Police: Man reports being stabbed with screwdriver
Paris police were called to the 500 block of Bonham Street at 5:29 a.m. today, where a man said he was stabbed by another man using a screwdriver.
The complainant told police he and the other man were walking somewhere to purchase drugs when they got into an argument. During the ensuing altercation, the complainant said he was stabbed with a small screwdriver.
Officers did not find the suspect for questioning, and the case remains under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service.
