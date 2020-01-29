In the first semester of the school year, the Gifted and Talented students at Bailey Intermediate School began studying The Global Goals for Sustainable Development.
Set by world leaders, these 17 goals were designed to have the power to end poverty, fight inequality and address the urgency of climate change by 2030. The fourth- and fifth-graders went on to study Goalkeepers, an initiative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, whose aim is to help the United Nations achieve these goals. They also participated in Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, followed the works of Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai and read the book A Long Walk to Water.
The classes then narrowed their research to the first eight goals: no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, affordable and clean energy and decent work and economic growth. Keeping these goals in mind, they studied tiny home developments in Austin, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Using these models, they planned tiny home communities for the homeless of Lamar County and presented them in a GT exhibit. Included in the presentations were original poems the students wrote using “If I Were in Charge of the World” by Judith Viorst as a model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.