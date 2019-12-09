Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of 7th Street NE at 11:44 p.m. Friday.
It was reported that the complainant’s ex-husband came to the residence and forced his way inside before taking a knife from the kitchen and threatening a friend of the complainant. The ex-husband then damaged property while chasing the friend out of the house, police were told. The complainant closed and locked the door; a few minutes later, the ex-husband kicked the front door of the residence open, police said. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 233 calls for service and arrested five people over the weekend.
