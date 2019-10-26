A fall festival and an escape room are planned next week at the Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St., with proceeds going toward a youth trip to Winterfest 2019 in Arlington, an annual youth conference featuring Christian music groups and speakers
“Patient Zero” will challenge participants to find clues and escape from a room located at 1544 Bonham St., according to student ministries pastor Aaron Routon. Groups of five to seven at $10 a person will spend 30 minutes searching for clues from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The fall festival, a free event for kids of all ages is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Games and refreshments are planned along with an exotic petting zoo featuring a kangaroo, according to youth leader Tyler Knight.
“This community event will be fun and will give you and your kids an interactive Wednesday night,” Knight said.
