Ms. Jeanette Wooten, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 2, 2020, in Clarksville, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. James Baptist Church, Clarksville, Texas, pastor Harold Massey, eulogist. Interment will follow at Annona Cemetery, Annona, Texas. Viewing will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, TX.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
