Good morning, Red River Valley!
Despite a midnight thunderstorm, radar this morning is relatively clear. The only remaining storms were in the New Boston area heading northeast. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will rise today, from 40% this morning to 70% early this afternoon, as a low pressure system spirals east from California and southern Nevada. Storm chances should top out at 80% after 3 p.m.
With moderate instability and daytime heating, some storms will have a shot at becoming strong to marginally severe, the National Weather Service warns. The main threats would be small hail and gusty winds.
Otherwise today will be cloudy with a high near 70. Winds will continue from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Periods of showers and thunderstorms may be seen tonight as the low falls to 49 in the wake of a cold front. Winds will shift to become north northwest, ushering in cooler, drier air after midnight.
Rain chances should diminish throughout the day Friday as the high reaches just 57 degrees. It'll be gusty, with north northwest winds blowing 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 20 mph. The low Friday night will once again drop into the 30s, down to about 37, before rising to 57 on a sunny Saturday.
Stay dry if you're heading outside today, and have a great Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.