Paris Police Department

JAN. 16 to JAN. 17

Perry DeWayne Starek, 52: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Russell Eugene Shepherd, 37: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.

Lesley William Simmons, 59: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.

Ricky Levon Patt, 42: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.

Frederick Lee Sanders, 42: Possession of marijauna, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substacne, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Tomothy Wayne Whitworth, 40: Burglary of habitation.

