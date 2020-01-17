JAN. 16 to JAN. 17
Paris Police Department
Perry DeWayne Starek, 52: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Russell Eugene Shepherd, 37: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lesley William Simmons, 59: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Ricky Levon Patt, 42: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Frederick Lee Sanders, 42: Possession of marijauna, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substacne, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Tomothy Wayne Whitworth, 40: Burglary of habitation.
