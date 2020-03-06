Good morning, Red River Valley!

"A nice end to the week is expected with abundant sunshine, light northerly winds and afternoon high temperatures in the 60s regionwide," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion. 

And so it is - we're expecting a sunny, 63 degree day that will turn into a 40 degree mostly clear night. Winds are expected to turn and come from the south by this evening.

Rain Returns.jpg
Rain returns to the region late Sunday night, spreading east and ending from west to east Monday afternoon and night. Severe weather is not expected as instability will be limited. Due to the limited instability, thunderstorms will be isolated in nature. Rainfall totals will vary up to an inch.

With that southern air will be the return of moisture in the atmosphere, although the weekend weather is shaping up to be much like today's. Rain chances do return for much of next week as a strong low pressure system moves through the area. 

It'll be another beautifully sunny day. Enjoy it!

Daylight Saving Time.jpg
It's almost time to Spring Forward! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8, 2020. Don't forget to set your clock forward one hour. This is also a great time to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.