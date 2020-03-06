This is one of those weekends to head outside and enjoy the outdoors if you can! High temperatures will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s Friday and Saturday under mostly clear skies. An increase of moisture into the area Sunday will make it feel more humid, with rain chances returning late Sunday.
Rain returns to the region late Sunday night, spreading east and ending from west to east Monday afternoon and night. Severe weather is not expected as instability will be limited. Due to the limited instability, thunderstorms will be isolated in nature. Rainfall totals will vary up to an inch.
It's almost time to Spring Forward! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8, 2020. Don't forget to set your clock forward one hour. This is also a great time to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.
This is one of those weekends to head outside and enjoy the outdoors if you can! High temperatures will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s Friday and Saturday under mostly clear skies. An increase of moisture into the area Sunday will make it feel more humid, with rain chances returning late Sunday.
National Weather Service
Temperatures on Friday will be pleasant under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will generally be in the low to mid 60s area-wide.
"A nice end to the week is expected with abundant sunshine, light northerly winds and afternoon high temperatures in the 60s regionwide," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion.
And so it is - we're expecting a sunny, 63 degree day that will turn into a 40 degree mostly clear night. Winds are expected to turn and come from the south by this evening.
With that southern air will be the return of moisture in the atmosphere, although the weekend weather is shaping up to be much like today's. Rain chances do return for much of next week as a strong low pressure system moves through the area.
With more than 89,000 infections and over 3,000 deaths globally, COVID-19 has prompted government warnings and travel restrictions. Washington state health officials announced a second death, and researchers said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected. A woman in San Antonio was released from quarantine before health officials learned she tested positive for the virus. How concerned are you about this outbreak?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.