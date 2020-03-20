LUTHERAN
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on John 6:14-15 and it is titled “Jesus is the Prophet”
Join us at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through the Lenten season for Vespers.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. SE. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
NAZARENE
Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene
Sunday school at Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene is at 9:45 a.m.; morning celebration is at 10:30a.m. with Dr. Michael R. Gentry speaking.
Evening Encounter at 6 pm. Wednesday. Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. is about “Women of the Bible.”
Evening services are to be held in the fellowship hall.
Call or text 254-433-9358 to confirm services if you desire.
For information, call senior pastor Michael R. Gentry at 254-433-9358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.