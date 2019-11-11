Officers encountered Adrian Durant Brooks at George Wright Homes and said they found he had an outstanding Lamar County Sheriff’s Office warrant for cruelty to a non-livestock animal.
Brooks was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail, but was released Sunday on $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Police arrest woman for evading, resisting arrest
Police responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. While enroute to the call, the complainant said the stolen vehicle was traveling around Loop 286 and turned onto 19th Street Northwest. Officers found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but said the suspect fled from officers by pulling into a residence in the 1700 block of Graham Street and running away.
Police said the suspect attempted to go inside of a residence, but officers caught up and attempted to arrest her. She struggled with officers and was eventually taken into custody, police said. Officers said they also found suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.
The suspect was identified as Emily Sharrock. She was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of suspected marijuana. Sharrock was arrested, but not listed among Lamar County Jail inmates this morning. Officers discovered the vehicle had co-owners and was not stolen.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 388 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.